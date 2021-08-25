STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,177 employees found absent in surprise inspection of govt offices across Jammu division

Some offices were even found locked during the inspections, especially in Rajouri and Samba districts.

Published: 25th August 2021 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

Office space

Representational Image (File photo | AP)

By PTI

JAMMU: Over 1,000 employees were found absent during surprise inspections of various government offices in all 10 districts of the Jammu province on Tuesday, an official spokesman said.

The inspections were carried out following several complaints to the office of the divisional commissioner, Jammu, about absenteeism and lack of punctuality in offices, he said.

The spokesman said that show-cause notices have been served to the absent officials and their salaries of August have been withheld.

Further action will be contemplated based on the reply submitted by these erring employees in the coming days, he said.

"Around 773 government offices were inspected by specially constituted teams from 10:30 am to 1 pm and 1,177 employees were found unauthorisedly absent from their duties across the Jammu region," the spokesman said.

He said that the deputy commissioners of the 10 districts had constituted the teams for random checking at offices.

"Some offices were even found locked during the inspections, especially in Rajouri and Samba districts," the spokesman said.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Raghav Langer reiterated the stand of the government that indiscipline, lack of punctuality and absenteeism will not be tolerated.

Earlier, the spokesman had said that disciplinary action will be initiated against 159 officers and employees found absent from duty in Jammu district.

The inspection was carried out by five district-level teams on the directions of District Magistrate, Jammu, Anshul Garg, the spokesman said.

He said the teams visited the offices of the Power Development Department, Public Health Engineering, Public Works Department, Rural Development Department, Social Forestry, Handicrafts and Handlooms, Urban Environmental Engineering Department, Sheep and Husbandry, Regional Transport Office and the Divisional Forest Office (Territorial) to check the presence of staff.

Offices of the chief education officer, chief medical officer, district medical officer and the labour commissioner were also inspected, the spokesman said.

He said a similar mega surprise inspection drive was launched at the subdivision level where all sub-divisional magistrates paid surprise visits in their respective jurisdictions.

The district magistrate said the surprise inspection was conducted to maintain punctuality and discipline in offices.

"Disciplinary action will be initiated against the officers or employees who were found absent from duty,” he said.

Garg emphasized upon the officers of all the departments to maintain punctuality as any kind of laxity with regard to discipline would not be tolerated in the future.

