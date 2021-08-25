STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After Narayan Rane's arrest, son Nitesh tweets video hinting at 'strong reply'

Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday following his remarks that he would have slapped Chief Minister Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.

Published: 25th August 2021 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Nitesh Rane. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shortly after Union minister Narayan Rane got bail following arrest over his remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP leader's MLA son Nitesh Rane tweeted a video from a Bollywood movie, hinting at retribution.

Nitesh Rane posted a clip on his Twitter handle from the film "Rajneeti", where a character played by actor Manoj Bajpayee says, "Those who spit up in the air should know that it would fall on their face only. There will be a strong reply."

Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday following his remarks that he would have slapped Chief Minister Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.

He was granted bail by a court at Mahad in Raigad district late Tuesday night.

"Satyamev Jayate" (truth always prevails), the Union MSME minister had tweeted after getting bail.

He faces four FIRs in Maharashtra over his remarks, which triggered a political row and protests across the state on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narayan Rane Uddhav Thackeray Nitesh Rane BJP Shiv Sena
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp