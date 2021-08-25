Assets belong to country; BJP or Modi don't own them: Mamata on National Monetisation Pipeline

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A day after Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for selling the Centre’s stakes in PSUs under its National Monetization Pipeline (NMP), West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP-led Central government, alleging it was selling the country’s property to raise party funds for elections.

“They are selling everything. BJP is not the owner of the assets that they are going to sell. It is the country’s asset and people of the country are their owner. Their motive is focused on raising party funds to contest elections. But it will not work,” Mamata said at Nabanna, the state secretariat.Taking a jibe at BJP leaders’ Bengal visit before the Assembly elections, Mamata said, “Using their election fund, they commuted to Bengal daily. But what did they achieve? Nothing.”

Mamata urged the people of the country to protest against the BJP’s decision of selling country’s assets. “We are protesting against the move. People across the country should come forward and raise their voice against it,” she added.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that will look to unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from power to road and railways.

Meanwhile, she said said the registration at the Duare Sarkar camps have crossed one crore within eight days of the launch of its second edition. “It gives me immense joy to announce that as of Aug 24 ‘21, more than 1 Crore people across the state have visited the #DuareSarkar camps. This year we have included more schemes & initiatives like #LakshmiBhandar, #StudentCreditCard, #KrishakBandhu (New) among others,” she tweeted.