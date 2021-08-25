Compassionate appointment process streamlined, senior officers to meet deceased government servants

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Issuing fresh instructions on appointments on compassionate ground, the Centre has said a senior officer should be deputed to meet the family members of deceased government servants and apprise them of available terminal benefits.

Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said a committee of three officials may be constituted to consider the applications and recommend individual applicants for grant of compassionate appointment.

The committee will be chaired by an officer not below the rank of Director/Deputy Secretary in the ministry and officers of equivalent rank in case of attached and subordinate offices.

A senior official said the revised guidelines will ensure transparency and probity in processing the claims.

References were received from different ministries and departments relating to the procedure and modalities. The lack of uniformity in processing claims by different offices also came under the scrutiny of Central Administrative Tribunals, said officials.

“In case it is observed by the welfare officer or senior officer that the condition of the family of the deceased government servant is indigent, the family should also be apprised of the scheme for compassionate appointment,” said the instructions.

In such cases, the welfare officer or any other officer would assist the family member in applying for appointment on compassionate grounds and all assistance should be extended to enable the family members to fill in the application form.

The applicant should be advised in person about the requirements and formalities to be completed by him or her.

The applicant should also be given detailed information of the posts to which they can apply.

Every application found in order should be acknowledged by assigning a unique registration number and this should be done in two to three weeks.