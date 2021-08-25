STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

DRDO's advanced chaff technology provides passive jamming against infra-red, radar threats

In collaboration with the Pune-based facility of the DRDO, the Defence Laboratory in Jodhpur has developed the advanced chaff material and chaff cartridge.

Published: 25th August 2021 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Indian Air Force's Sukhoi Su-30 MKI. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JODHPUR: The DRDO on Wednesday said its latest advanced chaff technology to safeguard IAF's fighter jets provides passive jamming against infra-red and radar threats.

In collaboration with the Pune-based facility of the DRDO, the Defence Laboratory in Jodhpur has developed the advanced chaff material and chaff cartridge.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Director of Defence Lab in Jodhpur Ravindra Kumar said chaff is a critical defence technology used to protect fighter aircraft from hostile radar threats.

"In today's electronic warfare, survivability of fighter aircraft is of prime concern because of advancement in modern radar threats. To ensure survivability of aircraft, CounterMeasure Dispensing System (CMDS) is used which provides passive jamming against Infra-Red and radar threats," Kumar said.

He said the importance of this technology lies in the fact that very less quantity of chaff material deployed in the air acts as a decoy to deflect enemy's missiles for ensuring safety of the fighter aircraft.

Kumar said the technology has been given to the industry for production in large quantities to meet the annual rolling requirement of the Indian Air Force.

Earlier, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had lauded the DRDO, IAF and the industry for indigenous development of this critical technology, terming it as one more step of DRDO towards 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' in strategic defence technologies.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy had also congratulated the teams associated with the successful development of this advanced technology aimed at strengthening the Indian Air Force.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DRDO Indian Air Force chaff cartridge Defence Laboratory in Jodhpur
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp