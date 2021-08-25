STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

First phase of zila parishad, panchayat samiti polls in Rajasthan to begin on August 26

In the first phase, 1,721 candidates are in the fray and a total of 26.55 lakh voters will be able to exercise their franchise.

Published: 25th August 2021 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

elections

The elections are being held in three phases for a total of 200 zila parishad members and 1,564 panchayat samiti members. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Voting for the first phase of elections of zila parishad and panchayat samiti members will be held in six districts of Rajasthan on Thursday, officials said.

The polling will take place from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm at 3,599 polling booths in Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi districts.

State election commissioner P S Mehra said all preparations for the elections have been completed.

He said adequate number of security personnel have been deployed to ensure free and fair polls and all Covid-related guidelines will be followed.

In the first phase, 1,721 candidates are in the fray and a total of 26.55 lakh voters will be able to exercise their franchise.

A total of 77,94,300 voters are registered in the six districts, of which 41.23 lakh are male and 36.71 lakh are female.

The elections are being held in three phases for a total of 200 zila parishad members and 1,564 panchayat samiti members.

The second and third phase of polling will be held on August 29 and September 1 while the counting of votes will take place on September 4 at the district headquarters.

One zila parishad member and 26 panchayat samiti members have already been elected unopposed.

The election of pramukh and pradhan will be held on September 6 while the election of up-pramukh and up-pradhan will be held on September 7.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Zilla Panchayat Polls
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp