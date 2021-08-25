Gujarat: Relaxation in night curfew time during Janmashtami, Ganesh festivals

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced relaxation in night curfew time in eight metros and other concessions from coronavirus-induced restrictions during the coming Janmashtami and Ganesh festivals.

Instead of the usual 11 pm, the night curfew will be in force from 1 am on August 30 to facilitate the celebration of Janmashtami, and from 12 midnight during September 9 to 19 for the Ganesh festival in the cities of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the state's core committee on the COVID-19 pandemic situation chaired by chief minister Vijay Rupani, an official release said.

Besides, traditional Janmashtami processions will be allowed with a limited number of participants on August 30, officials said.

But the "matki fod" events (during which clay pots filled with curd are broken) and local fairs organized on the occasion of Janmashtami would not be allowed.

Installation of up to four feet tall Ganesh idols in public pandals and up to two feet tall idols at home will be allowed.

Social distancing norms will have to be followed both at Janmashtami and Ganesh celebration venues, and devotees will have to move in circles for darshan to ensure a distance of two feet with the total number of participants at any given moment not exceeding 200, the official release said.

"Only the rituals of prayer-aarti and distribution of prasad are allowed at public Ganeshotsav places. No other religious and cultural programs can be organized," said the release.

On immersion days, not more than 15 people will be allowed in a vehicle carrying idols to water bodies.

Hindu refugees from Pakistan living in Gujarat on a Long Term Visa (LTV) will be vaccinated against coronavirus as instructed by the Centre, the Gujarat government said on Tuesday.

Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Pradipsinh Jadeja, has held a review meeting with top officials, including state DGP Ashish Bhatia, to resolve various issues faced by these refugees settled in the western state.

After the meeting, Jadeja said the BJP government in Gujarat will ensure that refugees do not face any problems.

He added the state government has decided to vaccinate these refugees against coronavirus as instructed by the Centre, the release said.

Lauding the Modi government for bringing CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) for the persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, Jadeja said the state government has already urged the Centre to ease the passport renewal process for those refugees who had arrived here from Pakistan before 2014.

Since refugees living in Gujarat on LTV are finding it difficult to get an Aadhaar card, the government has urged the Centre as well as UIDAI to approve the LTV or residential permits as an address proof to get an Aadhaar card, said Jadeja.

Since children of such refugees often face difficulties in getting admission in schools due to various technical issues, Jadeja directed officials to take necessary steps and monitor the admission process, said the release.

It said the state Director General of Police will coordinate with various stakeholders to resolve issues being faced by the refugee children opting for higher education or wanting to study abroad.

Since private companies demand "work permits' from LTV holders for jobs, the state government has initiated efforts for the same and also urged the Centre to look into the issue.

Apart from the DGP, the meeting was attended by ACS, Home, Pankaj Kumar, Education Secretary Vinod Rao, Health Commissioner Jai Prakash Shivahare and Home Secretary Nipuna Torawane among others.

The state's COVID-19 tally increased by 14 on Tuesday to touch 8,25,330, while the day also saw 25 people getting discharged, taking the recovery count to 8,15,091, an official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 10,079 as no death was reported during the day, he said.

"The state's recovery rate stands at 98.76 percent, and the number of active cases is 160. Ahmedabad district reported five new cases, followed by Surat with four, Vadodara three, and Bhavnagar and Kutch one each," he added.

With 4,63,036 people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, the total number of doses administered so far in the state rose to 4,36,31,533, a release informed.

The COVID-19 tally and recovery count in neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remained unchanged at 10,631 and 10,623 respectively during the day, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with an active caseload of four.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,330, new cases 14, death toll 10,079, discharged 8,15,091, active cases 160, people tested so far - figures not released.