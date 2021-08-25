STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gupkar resolution urges Modi government to restore Article 370

They also said that 'it is most unfortunate that judicial challenges against abrogation of Article 370 continue to remain pending before Supreme Court even after two years'. 

Published: 25th August 2021 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 09:22 AM

Leaders of the six-party Gupkar Alliance during a joint press conference in Srinagar on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The Gupkar Alliance on Tuesday passed resolution, demanding the restoration of Article 370.

The joint declaration said the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A has created a big political void and deep uncertainty in J&K, and asserted nothing substantial has emerged after PM Modi’s Dilli ki Doori and Dil ki Doori slogan during the all-party meeting in June.

The top leadership and second rung leaders and workers of the six-party alliance met at Farooq Abdullah’s Gupkar residence in Srinagar for the first time after formation of the grouping in October 2020.

Over 100 party workers and second rung leaders of Gupkar Alliance constituent parties attended the meeting during which PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah and Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami reiterated their commitment to fighting for the abrogated articles’ restoration.

They also said that “It is most unfortunate that judicial challenges against abrogation of Article 370 continue to remain pending before Supreme Court even after two years”. 

“The suppression of civil liberties and democratic rights continues unabated.  

Attack on democratic rights under draconian laws like UAPA/PSA continues as hundreds of people remain under detention without even charges being framed.

New orders are being passed like non-clearance for passports and government services to anyone involved in ‘law and order’ or ‘stone pelting cases’.  

This negates the principle of natural justice by equating a police report with being guilty and being denied all these services,” the joint resolution of the alliance read.

