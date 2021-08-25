STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from Madhya Pradesh Congress ended groupism: Jaivardhan Singh

Jaivardhan Singh, son of Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, also claimed Jyotiraditya Scindia's entry into the BJP has led to the creation of three factions in the state BJP unit.

Published: 25th August 2021 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Former Congress leader and BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Former Congress leader and BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

GWALIOR: Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jaivardhan Singh on Wednesday said factionalism in the state unit of the party ended after the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP last year and recently made a Union minister.

Singh, son of Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, also claimed Scindia's entry into the BJP has led to the creation of three factions in the state BJP unit.

Scindia, a former MP from Guna, joined the BJP in March 2020.

After his exit, several MLAs also quit the party, resulting in the collapse of the then Congress government led by Kamal Nath.

Scindia was made Civil Aviation Minister in the recent expansion of the Union cabinet.

"There was groupism in the Congress till Scindia was there. Now it has ended. But Scindia's entry in the BJP has led to the creation of three groups- 'Shivraj BJP', 'Maharaj BJP' and 'Naraz BJP', 'Jaivardhan Singh, a former minister, told reporters.

He was apparently referring to BJP leaders loyal to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and those loyal to Scindia, whom his supporters address as "Maharaj" because of his royal background.

The 'Naraz' dig apparently meant those leaders of BJP who are not happy with Scindia joining the saffron party.

Jaivardhan Singh will visit various areas in the Gwalior and Chambal divisions which were hit by floods triggered by heavy rains earlier this month.

"Congress is now free of this disease of groupism in Madhya Pradesh," he claimed.

He also criticised BJP leaders whose photos were printed on the bags meant for the distribution of free ration.

"When people of the region were facing hardships due to floods, members of the ruling party were celebrating 'anna utsav' even though this scheme was originally launched by the Congress-led UPA government," he said.

"One day these BJP leaders will get their photos printed on food grains as well," Jaivardhan Singh quipped.

When asked about communal tension in the Malwa region, the Raghogarh MLA said the government should take action impartially.

"There are many problems in Madhya Pradesh other than this (communal strife) such as unemployment, lack of health infrastructure to deal with COVID-19, inflation etc. The pace of vaccination needs to be expedited. The government should focus on these issues and resolve them," he said.

Replying to a query on some BJP leaders terming his father Digvijaya Singh 'Talibani,' he said the way BJP leaders including Vishvash Sarang, a minister, and MLA Rameshwar Sharma are giving unnecessary statements, it reduces their seriousness.

He said conducting a caste-based Census is necessary and the government should think about it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Jyotiraditya Scindia Jaivardhan Singh
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp