STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NGT pulls up Meerut municipal corporation officials for not filing report on environmental norms violation

The Tribunal had earlier directed that the initiative, claimed by authorities to have been taken, be continued and to furnish a status of compliance as of December 31, 2020.

Published: 25th August 2021 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

NGT

The National Green Tribunal. (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has pulled up senior officials of Meerut Municipal Corporation for not filing any report relating to issues like violation of environmental norms on account of unregulated traffic, illegal parking, encroachments, and unscientific solid waste management.

The Tribunal had earlier directed that the initiative, claimed by authorities to have been taken, be continued and to furnish a status of compliance as of December 31, 2020.

An NGT bench headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: "We note with regret that even though the matter has been taken after more than a year (after repeated adjournments awaiting status report), no report has been filed by the Divisional Commissioner, Meerut or any other authority nor any of the learned Counsel for any of the authorities has instructions about the progress in the matter."

No explanation has been furnished for such apathy to the directions of this Tribunal insensitive matter and in spite of directions addressed to senior officers, the tribunal also pointed out.

"We record our disappointment about the attitude of officers of Municipal Corporation as well as for the failure of Divisional Commissioner, Meerut, who was expected to monitor the progress. We hope the officers will realise their serious failure in performing public duties and take remedial measures, lest this Tribunal is compelled to take coercive measures for the enforcement of the law," the tribunal said.

Taking note of all these issues, the NGT directed the Divisional Commissioner of Meerut to forthwith hold a meeting with the concerned officers to take cognizance of the issues like violation of environmental norms on account of unregulated traffic, illegal parking, encroachments, and unscientific solid waste management and plan remedial action.

The NGT directed the Divisional Commissioner of Meerut to forthwith hold a meeting with the concerned officers, particularly Commissioner, Nagar Nigam Ghaziabad, District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghaziabad and Regional Officer of UP State Pollution Control Board (PCB) to take cognizance of the pending issues and to plan remedial action.

"Inter alia, data of air quality and noise levels be taken into account for further action. Status of encroachment removal, cleaning of drains, collection and transportation of garbage, removal of pressure horns and other measures may be compiled, if not so far done," the tribunal said.

"Delays in preparing plan may be made up by mid-course correction. We hope the Commissioner will take the erring officers to task for their failure in responding to this Tribunal in the last more than one year and even today, " the NGT said and asked the Divisional Commissioner, Meerut, District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, Commissioner, Nagar Nigam Ghaziabad, SSP Ghaziabad and Regional Officer of UP State PCB to remain present in person by video conferencing on the next date to apprise the Tribunal of the progress.

The court has listed the matter for October 25.

The tribunal was hearing Kaushambi Apartments Residents Welfare Association application against Divisional Commissioner Meerut Division. The applicant has sought enforcement of an order of the Tribunal on August 20, 2018, and subsequent orders for remedial action against violation of environmental norms on account of unregulated traffic, illegal parking, encroachments, and unscientific solid waste management and direction to prepare an environmental management plan.

The Tribunal had earlier directed the constitution of a Committee comprising Divisional Commissioner, Ghaziabad and representatives from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Municipal Corporation.

The NGT also noted that an overlapping issue has been raised before the Supreme Court on March 24, 2021, and the top court has also observed that the situation had not substantially changed and the problem continues.

The Supreme Court has constituted a Committee to prepare traffic management plans and incidental aspects. "We are further informed that in pursuance of the above order, a meeting was held on April 6, 2021, to prepare a traffic management plan. However, the traffic management plan is only one of the issues raised before the Tribunal and status of action on remaining issues remains unknown."

According to the applicant, there is no progress and not even any meeting has been convened on the subject and citizens are suffering on account of such apathy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Green Tribunal Meerut Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp