Slap remarks on Uddhav: Nashik Police summons Narayan Rane on September 2; BJP MPs to meet Lok Sabha Speaker

NASHIK: Nashik Police has sent notice to Union Minister Narayan Rane in connection with the FIR lodged against him for his alleged 'derogatory' remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

As per the information shared by the police, Rane has been asked to appear at the police station on September 2.

Rane was arrested in Ratnagiri district after several FIRs were registered against him at several places including Nashik and Pune, based on the complaints filed by Shiv Sena leaders for his remarks against Thackeray.

Rane had on Monday accused Thackeray of ignorance about the year of India's independence at an event and said "I would have given (him) a tight slap".

Shiv Sena leaders strongly condemned Rane's remarks and party leader Vinayak Raut sought his removal from the Union Cabinet.

Hours after his arrest, Rane was granted bail by the Magistrate Court in Mahad in Raigad district. The Court also ordered the Union Minister to be present at the Ratnagiri police station for inquiry on August 31 and September 13 and cautioned him not to commit a similar kind of offence in the future.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Union Minister JP Nadda condemned Maharashtra Police for the alleged illegal detainment of Rane. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil even called the bail of Rane a 'slap' by the Court on the face of state government.

It has also cautioned Rane not to commit a similar kind of offence in the future.

Speaking to ANI, Narayan Rane's Advocate Sangram Desai said: "While granting bail, the court has put certain conditions -- he shall be present at the police station for inquiry on August 31 and September 13 and shall not commit a similar kind of offence in the future."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Pravin Darekar informed that the party would re-start the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Maharashtra on Thursday.

"Mahad Magistrate Court has granted bail to Union Minister Narayan Rane in connection with his alleged statement against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. We will start our Jan Ashirwad Yatra the day after tomorrow," Darekar said on Tuesday.

FIRs were registered against Rane at several places including Nashik and Pune, based on the complaints filed by Shiv Sena leaders.

Pune City Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said a case has been registered under sections 153 and 505 of IPC at Chaturshringi police station and an investigation is being held.Police detained Rane in Ratnagiri and he has been handed over to Mahad Police.

Rane had earlier in the day moved the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of FIRs against him.

Rane, a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, was made Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the reshuffle and expansion of the council of ministers last month.

Rane is in Maharashtra to take part in Jan Ashirwad Yatra. He made controversial remarks against Thackeray in Raigad.

Mumbai Police have registered a total of 42 FIRs in connection with Rane's Jan Ashirvaad Yatra.

BJP MPs from Maharashtra will submit a memorandum to Speaker of Lok Sabha over the "violation" of rights of Rane, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said.

Speaking to reporters here, Patil alleged that Rane was arrested by the police without a warrant.

He also alleged that Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab had asked police to use "force" while arresting Rane.

"As an MP, Narayan Rane's special rights were violated (due to the police action). BJP MPs from Maharashtra will approach the Lok Sabha speaker and submit a memorandum,"Patil said.

He said Shiv Sena leader and minister Anil Parab had asking to use force (while arresting Rane) which is recorded in a video clip.

The First Information Report at Mahad has been registered under IPC sections 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace), and 505 (statements conducive to public mischief).

Patil said BJP will make all possible efforts to ensure the release of Rane, whom the Bombay High Court refused to grant any relief earlier in the day.

Rane is likely to be produced before court at Mahad either on Tuesday or Wednesday, police sources had said.

"We hope the court will pass an appropriate order," Patil said.

He said BJP cadres in Maharashtra have been asked to agitate against Rane's arrest.

Responding to a query, Patil said BJP's image is not at all damaged by the remarks made by Rane but on the contrary the party has got a leader who believes in giving a "tit for tat" reply.

Patil said the BJP and the entire country is standing with Rane.

He said Rane's behaviour was not "uncultured" and he has not committed any act that can affect the "cultural" face of the BJP.

"Rane has not done anything wrong. Due to his statements, the BJP's image is not getting spoiled. The entire country is standing with Rane," the state BJP chief said.

Patil said the BJP is all-inclusive.

"The BJP absorbs everybody who joins the party. After becoming a member of the BJP, all live happily in the party," the former state minister said.

Patil said though BJP is not in power for the last 20 months, no leader left the party.

"You will be surprised how big stalwarts (who have joined the BJP) have adjusted themselves with the BJP's culture," he said.

When asked if Rane's working style would change in future and how will BJP deal with it, Patil said Rane cannot bear injustice.

"Though it is true that due to Rane, the BJP has got an aggressive face but there is no dearth of aggressive leaders in our party. We can say that due to Rane, we got a leadership which believes in giving 'tit for tat answer'," he said.

Patil said Rane is an "asset" for the BJP and that is why he was inducted into the Union cabinet.

"The Maharashtra government is scared as Rane's 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra' was getting a huge response, which triggered today's action (against Rane)," he claimed.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena workers burst crackers outside the BJP's office in Pune.

A separate protest was also staged by workers of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is part of the MVA government, against Rane's remarks.

The Pune city unit of BJP also staged a demonstration.

Earlier in the day, Sena activists released hens in the office of BJP in Pune city.

Sena workers have put up several posters in Mumbai and other places, calling him a 'kombdi chor' (chicken stealer), a reference to the poultry shop he ran in suburban Chembur in Mumbai five decades ago, during his initial stint with the Bal Thackeray-led party.

