Space industry advocacy group ISpA presents roadmap to ISRO chariman K Sivan

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chairman ISRO K Sivan on Wednesday, interacted with delegates from Industry, Academia and Start-ups, who have proposed their ideas to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre [IN-SPACe].

As many as 25 non-government and private entities [NGPEs] including L&T, Bharti Airtel, Pixel, Agnikul, Skyroot, Alpha Designs briefed Sivan about their activities and sought suggestions for accomplishment of the same.

Sivan lauded the formation of Indian Space Association [ISpA], which is an exclusive space industry advocacy group, that comprises of stakeholders of the Indian space ecosystem. These will form a collective voice of what these stakeholders expect from InSPACe.

He encouraged start-ups and industry players to join ISpA, towards enhancing the evolving landscape of space activities in the country.

JD Patil is the Chairman (Designate) of ISpA. He along with Lt Gen AK Bhatt (Retd.), presented the roadmap of the association and expressed how it would benefit the space industry as a whole, in-line with the vision of the Honourable Prime Minister for the country's overall development .

Participants were givn a demonstration of the proposed website for IN-SPACe. 'Announcement of Opportunity (AO) for using Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter data'

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Monday, sought scientific proposals through its Announcement of Opportunity (AO) to analyse and use data from Chandrayaan 2 orbiter which is at present in a 100 km x 100 km circular polar orbit around the Moon. The orbiter carries eight experiments for studies ranging from surface geology and composition to exospheric measurements.

The AO is open to researchers from recognized academic institutions, Universities, Colleges, Planetaria and government organizations of India.

The project is expected to be completed in three years.

As per the space organisation, On December 24, 2020 Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter payloads data were released to public for scientific analysis. Subsequently in July, 2021 next sets of data were released from payloads. A few science results by payload science teams were already published in International peer reviewed journals.

The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter payloads which are said to be generating high quality data, have been made available in public domain https://pradan.issdc.gov.in for scientific analysis. More data sets will be added to this as acquired by various payloads, said the organisation.



