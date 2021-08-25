STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Temporary truce in Chhattisgarh after Rahul meeting, Baghel to continue as CM  

During the meeting, Baghel has been told not to interfere in work handled by TS Singh Deo, who has complained that he was not even consulted in work related to his ministry.

Published: 25th August 2021 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh government, Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singhdeo

Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singhdeo (L) and state CM Bhupesh Baghel. (Photos | Twitter, PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A temporary truce deal between Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Health minister TS Singh Deo was worked out after a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to end the tiff between the two over leadership issues in the state.

Sources said Baghel will continue to lead the state while Deo is likely to have a bigger say in the government with some of his people likely to be inducted in the cabinet.

During the meeting, Baghel has been told not to interfere in work handled by Deo, who has complained that he was not even consulted in work related to his ministry.

With trouble simmering between the two leaders for some time, both Baghel and Punia said that they would abide by the decision taken by the top leadership.

Sources said that Deo being elevated as Deputy CM cannot be ruled out and AICC organisation in-charge KC Venugopal and state incharge PL Punia have been asked to work out a formula between the two leaders.

Deo has been demanding change in leadership in the state on account that when the Congress government came to power in 2018, he was promised the post of CM during the second half of the government. Baghel completed the first half in June and since then,

Deo has been pushing the party high command for the top post.

However, the party denied any discussion on leadership change and said that talks were on issues related to the state and projects to be implemented in the state.

“There was no discussion on change of leadership in Chhattisgarh,” said Punia after the meeting that lasted abround two and-a-half hours.

Last month, Deo walked out of the Assembly after the Opposition created an uproar demanding a probe into Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh’s charge that the minister was behind an attack on him.

Baghel likely to continue as CM

While Bhupesh Baghel is likely to continue as chief minister, TS Singh Deo will get a bigger say in the government and may even be elevated to the post of deputy chief minister, said sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel TS Singh Deo Rahul Gandhi Congress
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp