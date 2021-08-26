STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP must resolve 'inner conflict' on caste census: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's key aide

The remarks came from Upendra Kushwaha, a former Union minister who is now the parliamentary board head of the JD(U) controlled by the Bihar CM

Published: 26th August 2021 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: The Centre must conduct a caste census in view of the "popular" sentiment and the BJP should resolve its "inner conflict" evident in some leaders supporting the demand and others taking a contrary stand, a key political aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said here on Thursday.

The remarks came from Upendra Kushwaha, a former Union minister who is now the parliamentary board head of the JD(U) controlled by the Bihar chief minister, days after the latter met Prime Minister Narendra Modi heading an all-party delegation from the state to discuss the issue.

Bihar, where politics has been dominated by the numerically powerful OBCs, is witnessing a consolidation of sorts of parties in support of the demand ever since the Centre told Parliament that enumeration of only the SCs and the STs was under consideration.

This has left the chief minister, an old NDA partner, and his arch rival Lalu Prasad, who heads the RJD and whom he had unseated from power, on the same page.

Initially, the state BJP seemed to be in agreement with the demand and its legislators even voted in favour of the two resolutions seeking a caste based census which got passed unanimously.

However, the Centre's recent averment has dropped signals that the top leadership might be taking a different view resulting in state leaders, especially those from the upper castes, criticising the demand for caste census, calling it a 'divisive exercise'.

"There is conflict within the BJP over the issue. Some of its leaders are speaking in favour, some are speaking against. They need to set their house in order," Kushwaha, who was a Union minister under Modi, said.

He had briefly parted ways with Kumar and floated Rashtriya Lok Samata Party.

Kushwaha, who recently merged his RLSP with the JD(U), a move seen as part of Nitish Kumar's strategy to consolidate his Kurmi-Koeri support base, also scoffed at suggestions that with not much time left for census, a headcount for all castes might have to wait for a decade.

"What is the problem in this digital age? You just have to insert an additional column of caste. I do not pay much heed to pointless objections. I am hopeful that the meeting of our CM with the PM will bear fruit and the Centre will do the needful," said Kushwaha, a strong votary of reservation politics who has been advocating quotas in the judiciary and the private sector.

The JD(U) leader, whose reported remark at a seminar here the previous day warning of a crisis within the NDA in the event of the demand for caste census going unheeded has created ripples, sought to scale down his pitch.

"We do not have any reason to think about such a scenario. Our CM has said he was hopeful of a positive response from the Centre. I share the optimism," said Kushwaha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Nitish Kumar Upendra Kushwaha Narendra Modi
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp