British Council launches communication skill course for Kolkata Police officers

KOLKATA: The British Council has launched a customised course for officers of the Kolkata Police to improve their soft skills in English.

The Council on Thursday said the online course, ‘Communicating with Confidence', aims at enhancing communication skill of the personnel while interacting with the public, in interstate and international cooperation and related work areas.

"The course will help participating police officers with skills in supporting the rising number of international tourists visiting Kolkata. The course will be available to 1,500 police force officers across ranks," the Council said in a statement.

The 22.5 hour-course will be delivered over seven weeks, through bi-weekly classes.

The course was launched on Wednesday in presence of city Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra and the British Council's East and Northeast Director Dr Debanjan Chakrabarti.

"We look forward to working with the British Council and are sure that the specially designed, holistic communication course will add long-term value to our officers," Mitra said.

The Council's India Director Barbara Wickham OBE and Acting British Deputy High Commissioner of Kolkata Sophie Ross were also present during the launch.