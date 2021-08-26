STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI begins probe into post-poll violence in Bengal, registers 9 cases

The cases were registered on the basis of reports submitted by the state police to the central agency.

Published: 26th August 2021 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 06:55 PM

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The CBI on Thursday registered nine cases in connection with murder and crime against women during post-poll violence in West Bengal. The cases were registered on the basis of reports submitted by the state police to the central agency. The CBI is likely to register more cases.

A team of CBI officers visited the house of Abhijit Sarkar, who was allegedly killed by TMC supporters at Kankurgachi in east Kolkata and recorded statements of his brother Biswajit and other family members. The Calcutta High Court had ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into grievous crimes such as murder, rape, and attempt to rape during the post-poll violence.  

On May 2, shortly after Assembly election results were announced, Abhijit Sarkar’s body was found lying beside the railway tracks. His family members accused TMC supporters of killing him and dumping the body.

Taking note of the finding of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the high court ordered second autopsy of Sarkar at the Army hospital.

ALSO READ | CBI to conduct zone-wise investigation of post-poll violence cases in West Bengal

The CBI formed four teams, each headed by a joint director, to conduct the probe. "We started the probe with recording statements of Sarkar’s family members. We will investigate the complaints of grievous crimes received by the NHRC and which were not registered as FIR by police," said a CBI officer.

The high court also directed to set up a special investigation team comprising IPS officers of West Bengal cadre to investigate cases other than murder, rape, and attempt to rape. The team was asked to submit its report within six weeks.

In the high court, the state government reported 41 cases of post-poll violence.

"We are expecting more reports to be submitted by West Bengal police. Our teams will first visit the places in the south Bengal districts from where most of the complaints were reported. Our officers will match the feedback of the state police and ground reality. If we find an anomaly, we will register fresh cases if it comes under the purview set by the high court," said another CBI officer.

