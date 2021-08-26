STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: India adds 46,164 new cases, 607 deaths in last 24 hours

An increase of 11,398 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Published: 26th August 2021 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at Mallesawara, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at Mallesawara, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shriram BN)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With 46,164 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,25,58,530, while the active cases increased to 3,33,725, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,36,365 with 607 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 1.03 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.63 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 11,398 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 17,87,283 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 51,31,29,378.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.58 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 31 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.02 per cent.  It has been below three per cent for the last 62 days, according to the ministry.

ALSO READ: New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,17,88,440 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 60.38 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Thursday morning.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Coronavirus COVID cases
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp