STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former Punjab minister and SAD leader Sewa Singh Sekhwan joins AAP in Kejriwal's presence

He quit the Shiromani Akali Dal in 2018 after raising a banner of revolt against the party leadership.

Published: 26th August 2021 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan joined the AAP on Thursday in the presence of party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Former Punjab minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan joined the AAP on Thursday in the presence of party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) leader and former Punjab minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday in the presence of party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Sekhwan was a minister in the Parkash Singh Badal-led Akali government.

After reaching the Amritsar airport in the afternoon, Kejriwal travelled to the residence of Sekhwan at his native village Sekhwan in Gurdaspur district.

Kejriwal welcomed Sekhwan after inducting him into the Aam Aadmi Party.

Addressing the media, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "He blessed us and joined our family. We welcome him in our family and we want him to guide us."

Earlier, Kejriwal spent some time at Sekhwan's residence and inquired about his wellbeing.

The Punjab assembly polls are due early next year.

Sekhwan, 71, was a senior vice-president of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

He quit the Shiromani Akali Dal in 2018 after raising a banner of revolt against the party leadership.

Thereafter, Sekhwan, former MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura and former MP Rattan Singh Ajnala had formed the SAD (Taksali).

He later switched over to the SAD (Democratic) formed by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa last year.

The SAD (Sanyukt) was floated in May this year after the dissolution of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Democratic) and SAD (Taksali).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sewa Singh Sekhwan AAP SAD Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp