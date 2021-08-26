Former Punjab minister and SAD leader Sewa Singh Sekhwan joins AAP in Kejriwal's presence

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) leader and former Punjab minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday in the presence of party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Sekhwan was a minister in the Parkash Singh Badal-led Akali government.

After reaching the Amritsar airport in the afternoon, Kejriwal travelled to the residence of Sekhwan at his native village Sekhwan in Gurdaspur district.

Kejriwal welcomed Sekhwan after inducting him into the Aam Aadmi Party.

Addressing the media, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "He blessed us and joined our family. We welcome him in our family and we want him to guide us."

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਰਾਜਨੀਤੀ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਜਾਣਿਆ-ਪਛਾਣਿਆ ਨਾਮ, ਜੱਥੇਦਾਰ ਸੇਵਾ ਸਿੰਘ ਸੇਖਵਾਂ ਜੀ ਦਾ ਮੈਂ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਵਾਗਤ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ। ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਹੁਣ ਸਮੁੱਚੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਉਮੀਦ ਬਣ ਗਈ ਹੈ, ਅਸੀਂ ਸਾਰੇ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਹਰ ਉਮੀਦ ਨੂੰ ਉਸ ਦੇ ਮੁਕਾਮ ਤੱਕ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਜਾਵਾਂਗੇ। pic.twitter.com/M7PexCEq6c — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 26, 2021

Earlier, Kejriwal spent some time at Sekhwan's residence and inquired about his wellbeing.

The Punjab assembly polls are due early next year.

Sekhwan, 71, was a senior vice-president of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

He quit the Shiromani Akali Dal in 2018 after raising a banner of revolt against the party leadership.

Thereafter, Sekhwan, former MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura and former MP Rattan Singh Ajnala had formed the SAD (Taksali).

He later switched over to the SAD (Democratic) formed by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa last year.

The SAD (Sanyukt) was floated in May this year after the dissolution of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Democratic) and SAD (Taksali).