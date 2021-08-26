STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Girl dies in machete attack by estranged boyfriend, outrage across Assam

In a purported video shot after the attack, Sharma was seen with a machete, claiming that Saikia and her family "spoiled my life despite doing everything for her".

Published: 26th August 2021 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Anguish and outrage poured in from across Assam on Thursday after a college student succumbed to injuries in a machete attack by her estranged boyfriend, who was a non-teaching staff at her college.

Nandita Saikia, a BA student at Moridhal College in Dhemaji district, was attacked by Rintu Sharma while she was returning home from her college on Saturday, police said.

Saikia's friend and the friend's father were also injured in the attack, they said.

Saikia, a resident of Dhakuakhana in Lakhimpur, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dibrugarh where she died on Wednesday evening, police said.

In a purported video shot after the attack, Sharma was seen with a machete, claiming that Saikia and her family "spoiled my life despite doing everything for her".

He was arrested by the police immediately after the crime along with the weapon.

Students of Moridhal College said that they were in an affair for some time, but Saikia was wanting to break up for reasons known to them.

This, angered Sharma, who was a grade four staff at Moridhal College, and he tried for some time to convince her not to leave him, they said.

As the news of her death broke, people took to social media, expressing their anguish, while many outfits hit the roads demanding "extreme punishment" for the accused.

"Anguished to learn about the demise of Nandita Saikia, who was undergoing treatment after a heinous attack on her. My deepest condolences to her family and friends. In this hour of grief, I stand in solidarity with her family members," state minister Atul Bora tweeted.

Expressing his sadness, BJP Lok Sabha MP Pradan Baruah said Saikia was the victim of extreme cruelty and there should not be recurrence of such atrocities.

Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan said, "Anguished by the act of the perpetrator, urge the administration to take necessary steps to provide exemplary punishment to the accused."

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi hit out at the government over the law and order situation in the state, stating the tragic death shows the sad state of affairs in Assam.

"The TRP-based Assam govt fails to address the real issues that concerns the public. Provision of safety of women is a must and urgently needed," he said.

Assam Congress general secretary Bobbeeta Sharma said increasing cases of attack on women is highly condemnable and a worrying development as the broad daylight attack exposes the inefficient administrative system.

"Assam has been at number one among states in crimes against women in last three years. Women are not safe in a state where the government is hell-bent on protecting cows," she added.

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam demanded the police to ensure that such an inhuman act do not happen again by giving exemplary punishment to the culprit involved in the crime.

Students' bodies such as the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and several other social outfits held demonstrations at several districts of Upper Assam to pay homage and demand punishment for the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam machete attack Estranged boyfriend kills girl
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp