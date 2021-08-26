STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government committed to full evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan: Jaishankar

Published: 26th August 2021 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is committed to "full evacuation" of Indians from Afghanistan, where the situation is "critical", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday after briefing the leaders during the all-party meet on the Afghan situation.

Asked about the government's approach towards Taliban, he told reporters that the situation in Afghanistan has not settled down.

"You will have to keep patience: Let the situation settle down."

Besides Jaishankar, Union minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were also present during the briefing on the latest situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban captured power there last week.

As per the evacuation data shared among the participants at the meet, the government has evacuated --175 Embassy Personnel, 263 other Indian Nationals, 112 Afghan Nationals including Hindus and Sikhs, 15 third country nationals and the total figure stood at 565.

The document also said the government also facilitated evacuation of Indians by other agencies.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK's T R Baalu, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel are among those attending the meet.

Jaishankar said,"on this (Afghanistan) matter all political parties have similar views, we approached the issue with spirit of national unity."

