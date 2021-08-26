STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heroin worth Rs 19 crore seized at New Jalpaiguri railway station, three arrested

The STF and GRP raided a compartment of Dibrugarh-New Delhi Special Rajdhani on Wednesday.

Published: 26th August 2021 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Heroin

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MALDA:  The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police and Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested three persons from a train at New Jalpaiguri Railway station and seized heroin worth Rs 19 crore from their possession, an officer said.

The STF and GRP raided a compartment of Dibrugarh-New Delhi Special Rajdhani on Wednesday and arrested the three persons all residents of Manipur and seized 3.8 kg heroin from their possession, a release issued by the STF said.

The value of the seized heroin in the international market is Rs 19 crore, it said, adding that a case has been started against the accused persons.

Meanwhile, in another operation the STF arrested two arms dealer and seized 50 rounds of 7.65 mm live ammunition and Rs 49,000 cash from their possession on Wednesday, the release added.

