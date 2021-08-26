STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir grants six-month adoption leave to woman employees

During the period, the employee shall be paid a salary equal to the pay drawn immediately before proceeding on leave.

Published: 26th August 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Baby, Infant

Representational Image

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: In order to encourage couples to adopt infants, the Lt-Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir has decided to grant 180 days’ leave to woman employees on adoption of a child below one year of age. Exercising his power conferred under Article 309 of the Constitution, the L-G directed Rule 41-B to be added to the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1979.

Under this new rule, a woman government employee with less than two surviving children, “on valid adoption of a child below the age of one year”, may be granted child leave by a competent authority “for a period of 180 days immediately after the date of valid adoption”, reads the order issued by J&K Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Atal Dulloo.

During the period, the employee shall be paid a salary equal to the pay drawn immediately before proceeding on leave. The child adoption leave may be combined with other leaves.The adoptive mother may be granted leave of the kind due and admissible (including leave not due and commuted leave not exceeding 6o days without production of medical certificate) for up to one year, reduced by the age of the adopted child on the date of adoption.

An adoptive mother with two surviving children at the time of adoption will not be entitled to the leave. If age of the adopted child is less than a month on the date of adoption, leave up to a year may be allowed. If the age is six months and above but less than seven months, leave up to six months may be allowed. If the age of the child is nine months and above but less than ten months, leave up to three months may be allowed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir adoption adoption laws
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp