Jammu and Kashmir grants six-month adoption leave to woman employees

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: In order to encourage couples to adopt infants, the Lt-Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir has decided to grant 180 days’ leave to woman employees on adoption of a child below one year of age. Exercising his power conferred under Article 309 of the Constitution, the L-G directed Rule 41-B to be added to the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1979.

Under this new rule, a woman government employee with less than two surviving children, “on valid adoption of a child below the age of one year”, may be granted child leave by a competent authority “for a period of 180 days immediately after the date of valid adoption”, reads the order issued by J&K Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Atal Dulloo.

During the period, the employee shall be paid a salary equal to the pay drawn immediately before proceeding on leave. The child adoption leave may be combined with other leaves.The adoptive mother may be granted leave of the kind due and admissible (including leave not due and commuted leave not exceeding 6o days without production of medical certificate) for up to one year, reduced by the age of the adopted child on the date of adoption.

An adoptive mother with two surviving children at the time of adoption will not be entitled to the leave. If age of the adopted child is less than a month on the date of adoption, leave up to a year may be allowed. If the age is six months and above but less than seven months, leave up to six months may be allowed. If the age of the child is nine months and above but less than ten months, leave up to three months may be allowed.