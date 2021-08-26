Maharashtra: Cop arrested for threatening hotel staff, extorting money in Pune

By PTI

PUNE: A 28-year-old police sub-inspector was on Thursday arrested for allegedly threatening and extorting money at a hotel and bar in Maharashtra's Pune city, an official said.

Sub-inspector Milan Kurkute, who was attached to the control room of the Pimpri Chinchwad police, had allegedly demanded Rs 7,000 at a hotel and bar in Mundhwa area of the city, he said.

"Kurkute was on leave when he allegedly visited a Mundhwa-based hotel in uniform and demanded money. Following due procedures, he was arrested," the official from Mundhwa police said.

After receiving information about the incident, the Pimpri Chinchwad police have suspended Kurkute, police commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad Krishna Prakash, police commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad.

"We got information that Kurkute allegedly went to a hotel and bar in Mundhwa and threatened the staff. Our officials spoke to the Mundhwa police and have got the CCTV footage of the incident. Based on this, we have suspended Kurkute," the senior official said.

The accused policeman had previously been involved in a bribery case, and considering his track record, the police have initiated the process to dismiss him, he added.