Man shot dead outside NHAI office in Jaipur

By PTI

JAIPUR: A man, working with a private consultant firm, was shot dead outside the office of National Highways Authority of India here Thursday, police said.

The victim, RK Chawla, had come from Gurugram (Haryana) to meet the NHAI officials regarding a project, they said.

He was shot dead by two assailants as soon as he came out of the office, Vaishali Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Raisingh Beniwal said.

"On the basis of the CCTV footage, efforts are being made to identify the accused," he said, adding the victim's body has been sent for postmortem.