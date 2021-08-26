Nigerian, suspected to be hawala operator, detained in UP after failing to produce travel permit

By PTI

BAREILLY: A Nigerian national, suspected to be a hawala operator, has been detained after he failed to produce his visa and passport, police said here on Thursday.

Robert was apprehended from the house of one Mehndi Hasan in Gontia locality of Faridpur on Wednesday when he went there to allegedly recover the money he had deposited in his account, ASP (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said.

When Robert pressed Hasan for money, he was surrounded by the women of the house.

Eventually, he was detained by the police for interrogation, he said.

The Nigerian national told the police that he had deposited over Rs 80 lakh in the accounts of Mehndi Hasan, his son Arbaz, and two others, but they were not returning the money.

The officer said prima facie the case appeared to be of a Hawala racket.

A detailed probe is on in the matter is on and the police are trying to nab others who got the money, he said.