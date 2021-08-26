Social activist pleads to CJI to transfer rape case of 24-year-old woman from UP to Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A social activist has pleaded to Chief Justice N V Ramana to transfer rape trial of a 24-year-old woman, who allegedly attempted suicide with a man outside the Supreme Court here, from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi and investigation into the case by an independent agency.

The woman (24) and man (27), who were admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, succumbed to their injuries on August 24 and 21 respectively.

In her representation, activist Yogita Bhayana said that the whole investigation process of the rape charges requires to be started afresh either by a different agency or by Delhi Police as UP Police has already been proved to be prejudiced.

She said that the rape trial will not be free from prejudices in UP which is clear from the trail of incidents and hence it needs to be transferred in Delhi for the sake of justice.

"It is requested that this Court may kindly treat the present representation as PIL and the same may kindly be listed before this Court on judicial side to ensure appropriate and expeditious steps in order to establish justice and order in the society by transferring the rape trial to Delhi and by ensuring the investigating of the case to an independent agency under supervision of this Court to impart justice to the departed souls," the representation sent through advocate Amit Sahni said.

The woman hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district and was allegedly raped by Bahujan Samaj Party MP Atul Rai in 2019.

The MP has been in judicial custody in the case for the last two years.

Before attempting suicide, the woman, together with her associate, had recorded a Facebook Live video in which she disclosed her identity and claimed that she had filed the rape case against Rai in 2019.

Earlier, a senior police officer had said that the man and the woman took the extreme step as a court had issued a non-bailable warrant against them in a case of forgery for allegedly submitting wrong proof of age in the rape case.

In her Facebook video, the woman had mentioned the warrant and that she had been summoned by the judge.

In March, the woman had filed a plea in the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of her rape case from Allahabad to Delhi for a fair trial and claimed that she faced a threat to her life.

Later in August, a local court in Varanasi issued a non-bailable warrant against her in the forgery case based on a complaint filed by Rai's brother.