UP: Nine policemen suspended after 'spurious' liquor kills 10 in Agra

Four deaths were reported in Deoria Village and two deaths in Garhi Jahan village in the Shamsabad area of the district.

Liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

AGRA: Nine policemen have been suspended following the death of 10 people due to the consumption of suspected spurious liquor in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police officials said on Thursday.

Police have confirmed that four people died after consuming spurious liquor and said investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the death of six others.

"Nine police personnel, including three SHOs and six constables, have been suspended over the incident. We have also sent a recommendation for action against the guilty excise officers and the policemen to the government," Additional Director General of Police, Agra, Rajeev Krishna said.

He said, "Reports from Forensic Science Laboratory confirmed the presence of methyl alcohol in four viscera samples sent for testing".

Thus the four men died after consuming spurious liquor, he added.

Ten people died in Agra in the past four days after consuming spurious liquor, family members have said.

Four deaths were reported in Deoria Village and two deaths in Garhi Jahan village in the Shamsabad area of the district.

Four people died in Kaulara Kalan and Barkula villages after consuming spurious liquor, the family members said.

People said spurious liquor was easily available in the villages and urged to administration to crack down on those selling it.

The three Station House Officers (SHOs) against whom the action was taken are from Taj Ganj, Shamsabad and Dauki areas, police said.

