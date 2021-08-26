STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will handover Anil Deshmukh case documents to CBI, Maharashtra govt assures HC

CBI was seeking documents which included documents pertaining to transfer and posting of police officers during the time Deshmukh served as Home Minister.

Published: 26th August 2021 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (File Photo| ANI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra government on Thursday communicated to the Bombay High Court that it will hand over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) all the relevant documents of the former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh related FIR, including IPS officer Rashmi Shukla's report with annexures by August 31.

The statement was made before the Bench of Justice SS Shinde and Justice NJ Jamadar while hearing an application by the CBI seeking documents which included documents pertaining to transfer and posting of police officers during the time Deshmukh served as Home Minister.

The Court will hear the matter next on September 2.

Meanwhile, an inquiry commission headed by retired Bombay High Court judge, Justice KU Chandiwal had imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh for not appearing before it on Wednesday.

It was the third time former Mumbai police commissioner has not appeared before the inquiry commission. The committee will convene for the next hearing on August 30.

CBI had approached Bombay High Court after police refused to hand over the documents to CBI citing a pending appeal in SC on this matter. Later Supreme court had also rejected the state govt's SLP against HC order dismissing the State's petition seeking revival of certain paragraphs in CBI FIR against Anil Deshmukh and others which indicated about transfer posting scam.

Earlier, former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh's layer Advocate Anita Shekhar Castellino has requested the commission to issue a warrant against Singh for not appearing.The Justice Chandiwal committee was constituted by the Maharashtra government to look into the allegations of corruption levelled by Param Bir Singh against the state's ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh.

On August 13, a lookout notice was issued against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in an alleged extortion case.

On July 23, a case of alleged extortion was registered against Param Bir Singh at Kopari Police Station in Thane city Police Commissionerate. This was then the second case of extortion in which Parambir Singh has been named.

On July 28, Mumbai Police formed a seven-member Special Investigation Team headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police-level officer to probe the corruption charges against the former Mumbai Police Commissioner and five others named in the case.

Param Bir Singh, in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had earlier alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month.

Waze was arrested in March in connection with the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) probe into the case of recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The case against the former Home Minister was registered on May 11. Earlier in April, the CBI had conducted raids at four premises of Deshmukh after registering an FIR against him in connection with the case.

An FIR was filed based on Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and criminal conspiracy (IPC 120 B). During the searches, the CBI recovered incriminating documents and digital devices, sources had confirmed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Deshmukh Bombay High Court CBI Maharashtra Government
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp