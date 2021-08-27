STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As Covid ebbs, Northeast starts reopening

The Assam government decided to resume classes for the students of class XI to postgraduate level from September 1. 

Assam school reopening after COVID shutdown

School students being scanned at the gates ( File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The states in the Northeast have started reopening after enforcing COVID-19 curbs for months together.

The Assam government decided to resume classes for the students of class XI to postgraduate level from September 1. The guidelines on how the institutes will function will be issued by August 31.

The neighbouring Meghalaya decided to reopen schools and colleges from the next month.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the students of classes VI to VIII will visit their school to submit assignments and interact with teachers to clear doubts etc while classes IX to XII will be open for regular offline classes. In rural areas, classes VI to XII will be open for the regular classes.

The state will also reopen its doors for tourists from September 1. The tourists will have to come after taking both vaccine doses.

There is no bar on the entry of those who have taken one dose and the unvaccinated people but they will be required to produce a negative report of RT-PCR, TRUNAT or CBNAAT test done within 72 hours of the visit. The tourists will be also required to furnish the details of their visit and stay.

Tripura resumed the physical classes for students from VI to XII from August 25 following the decline in COVID-19 positivity rate.

Similarly, the Mizoram government has also allowed the reopening of over 300 schools in COVID-free areas. In Nagaland, the offline classes have resumed for XI and XII students.

Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh have not yet taken any decision on the reopening of schools and colleges.

