STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh crisis: Bhupesh Baghel goes to Delhi for second time in week amid change of guard buzz

Talking to reporters at the airport, Baghel said he was going to Delhi as he had been called by the party high command.

Published: 27th August 2021 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh government, Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singhdeo

Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singhdeo (L) and state CM Bhupesh Baghel. (Photos | Twitter, PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday left for Delhi, for the second time this week, to meet the party's central leadership amid escalating tussle between him and state Health Minister T S Singh Deo and talks of change in leadership in the state.

Sources in the state Congress said that several party MLAs and ministers, who are close to Baghel, already reached Delhi on Thursday, while many legislators, ministers and senior leaders went to the national capital this morning.

Talking to reporters at the airport, Baghel said he was going to Delhi as he had been called by the party high command.

"(AICC general secretary organisation) K C Venupgal ji messaged me yesterday that I have to meet Rahul Gandhi ji today.As per his direction, I am going there and apart from this, I don't have any other information," he said.

When asked that several Congress MLAs and ministers also gone to Delhi, he said, "Why can't they go to meet their leaders? I got a call therefore I am going and they were going uninvited. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, nobody could visit Delhi for a long time and now they have gone to meet the leaders."

However, Baghel did not respond to Singh Deo's remark made in Delhi that, "If a person plays in a team then doesn't he think about becoming the captain?" State Agriculture Minister Ravindra Chaubey and Forest and Climate Change Minister Mohammad Akbar, were also seen entering the airport before Baghel.

The chief minister had returned to Raipur from Delhi on Wednesday evening, a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held meetings with him and minister T S Singh Deo in a bid to resolve the tussle between the two senior leaders.

ALSO READ | Curtains for Baghel? Congress veteran makes last ditch bid to stay as Chhattisgarh CM

On Thursday, Congress MLA Devendra Yadav, before leaving for Delhi had said they would discuss the situation in the state, where the party came to power in December 2018 after ending the BJP's 15-year-long rule, with the high command.

State Congress chief Mohan Markam, however, had denied reports that he and MLAs have been summoned to Delhi by the party high command.

After Rahul Gandhi's meetings with Baghel and Singh Deo in Delhi on Tuesday, AICC state in-charge P L Punia had told reporters that their talks centred around development issues and not leadership change.

After arriving here from Delhi, Baghel had said on Wednesday that those talking about "two and a half years" (power sharing formula) were trying to bring political instability in the state and they would never succeed in it.

When the Congress picked Baghel for the top post following the party's victory in the 2018 Assembly polls, there was speculation that Singh Deo, another contender in the fray, would be allowed to take over as the CM after two-and-a-half years.

Baghel has completed two-and-a-half years in office as CM in June 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel TS Singh Deo Congress
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp