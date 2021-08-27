STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CPI(M) leader Tarigami files plea in SC for early hearing of petition on Article 370

CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami said if the matters were not heard urgently, "grave injustice will be caused to the applicant."

Published: 27th August 2021 09:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

Senior CPM leader and former MLA MY Tarigami

Senior CPI(M) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir MLA MY Tarigami (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami on Friday filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking an early hearing of the petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his petition, Tarigami said despite the challenge to the constitutional validity of orders by the Centre on August 5, 2019, as well as the J-K (Reorganisation) Act, 2019 is pending before the Supreme Court, the central government has taken some "irreversible actions."

He said the Centre has constituted a Delimitation Commission to mark boundaries in the territory for all the constituencies before an assembly election can be held.

"Amendment of the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act allowing persons who are not permanent residents to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir if it is not agricultural land. Closing down of institutions such as the J-K State Women's Commission, J-K State Accountability Commission, J-K State Consumer Protection Commission and J-K State Human Rights Commission," the petition said, listing out some decisions by the Centre.

The petitioner said in view of the aforesaid actions being taken by the central government, it is submitted that the challenge to the constitutional validity ought to be heard on an expedited basis otherwise the petition itself would be rendered infructuous in view of the irreversible actions of the respondents and the applicant would be rendered remediless.

The CPI(M) leader said if the matters were not heard urgently, "grave injustice will be caused to the applicant."

"In view of the above facts and circumstances this Hon'ble Court may have kind indulgence to direct the respondents accordingly, in the interest of justice, otherwise the Applicant will be put to irreparable loss, injury and hardships," the petition said.

Tarigami submitted that the court may be pleased to list his writ petition (Civil) no. 1210 of 2019 on an early date, in the interest of justice and pass such other order or further orders as the Court may deem fit and proper in the circumstances of the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami Jammu and Kashmir special status Jammu and Kashmir delimitation Delimitation Commission Supreme Court
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp