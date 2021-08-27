STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Exercise Malabar gets underway

The exercise will involve nine warships, three maritime surveillance and Patrolling aircraft and a submarine.

Published: 27th August 2021 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 03:29 PM

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Exercise Malabar began on Thursday. It is an important maritime exercise featuring the navies of the US, India, Japan and Australia, the group informally called QUAD

"Indian Navy is participating in the sea phase of Exercise Malabar 2021 from 26 – 29 Aug 2021 along with the US Navy (USN), Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) and the Royal Australian Navy (RAN)," said a statement.

"MALABAR-21 would witness complex exercises including anti-surface, anti-air and anti-submarine warfare drill, and other manoeuvres and tactical exercises," the Indian Navy said. 

The Indian Navy’s participation includes INS Shivalik and INS Kadmatt and P8I patrol aircraft led by Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF).

 The US Navy will be represented by USS Barry, USNS Rappahannock, USNS Big Horn and P8A patrol aircraft. The Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force will be represented by JS Kaga, Murasame and Shiranui, in addition to a submarine and P1 patrol aircraft. The Royal Australian Navy will be represented by HMAS Warramunga.

The IN ships sailed from Guam where they participated in Operational Turn Around from 21-24 August 21. During this phase, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Adm AB Singh, exchanged views with his counterparts in the US Navy.

Malabar series of maritime exercise commenced in 1992 as an IN-USN Exercise. In 2015, JMSDF joined Malabar as a permanent member. The 2020 edition witnessed participation of the Royal Australian Navy. This year marks the 25th edition of Ex Malabar, being hosted by USN in the Western Pacific.

QUAD is seen by China as a countervailing grouping against it. Speaking on the QUAD on Wednesday, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat said, “…the QUAD is specifically a strategic partnership between four nations for freedom of navigation and disaster mitigation and ecological changes that are happening. But to be able to support each other firstly we need to understand each other.”

