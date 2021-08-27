STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur to float political party ahead of UP polls

The proposed name of his new outfit is Adhikar Sena, he said and requested his supporters to suggest more names along with purpose, mission and structure of the party.

Published: 27th August 2021 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, Election

Representational Image. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur on Friday said he will float a new political party soon.

"After consulting my supporters and well-wishers, I have decided to float a new political party," Thakur said here.

The proposed name of his new outfit is Adhikar Sena, he said and requested his supporters to suggest more names along with purpose, mission and structure of the party.

The government had issued an order for Thakur's premature retirement on March 23 this year, saying he was "not found fit to be retained for the remaining tenure of his service".

Earlier this month, Thakur's wife Nutan Thakur had announced that he would be contesting the coming assembly elections against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Adityanath took many undemocratic, improper, suppressive, harassing and discriminatory steps during his tenure as chief minister. Hence, Amitabh shall be contesting the election against Adityanath from wherever he contests," she had said.

An officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, he would have retired in 2028.

In 2017, Thakur had urged the Centre to change his cadre state.

The officer was suspended on July 13, 2015, days after he had accused Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav of threatening him.

A vigilance enquiry was also initiated against him.

However, the Lucknow Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal stayed his suspension in April 2016 and ordered his reinstatement with full salary with effect from October 11, 2015.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amitabh Thakur UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022 Adhikar Sena
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp