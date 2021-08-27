STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India administers over 1 crore Covid vaccine doses, highest in a day

According to the CoWIN portal, 1,00,64,032 jabs were administered on Friday.

Published: 27th August 2021 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

A woman gets Covid vaccine

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/P Ravindra Babu)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday, the highest ever in a day, the Union Health Ministry said.

According to the CoWIN portal, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 62,17,06,882 doses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed those behind the vaccination drive and also praised people getting inoculated.

"Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success," he tweeted.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a tweet, said, "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. This is the same effort by which the country has crossed the figure of more than 1 crore vaccines in one day. This is the result of tireless work of health workers and PM Narendra Modi."

According to the CoWIN portal, 1,00,64,032 jabs were administered on Friday.

On August 17, over 88 lakh doses of the vaccine were administered across the country.

A total of 30,85,06,160 people in the age group of 18-44 years have received vaccine doses while 23,98,99,849 beneficiaries in the age group of over 45 years have received jabs, according to the health ministry.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

