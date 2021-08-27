Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren holds one to one talks with leading industrialists in Delhi

By Express News Service

RANCHI: In his mission to attract investments in the state and foster industrial development, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday met top leadership from the biggest corporate houses of the country at New Delhi and called upon them to invest in an emerging Jharkhand. During a roundtable meeting, the Chief Minister met with the leading industrialists from the TATA group, Hyundai Motors, Honda and Maruti Suzuki.

The meeting was focused on the draft Jharkhand Electric Vehicle Policy 2021, it was organized to seek feedback from prospective investors on the policy and showcase the opportunities available in the sector at Adityapur Auto-Cluster and Adityapur Electronic Manufacturing cluster.

During the meeting Secretary, Department of Industries, Pooja Singhal briefed all the prospective investors regarding the scope of the Electric Vehicle sector in Jharkhand, the state's vision for this sector and the Government’s proposed plan to establish a dedicated Electric Vehicle cluster in the state.

During the presentation, Singhal explained the incentives and provisions under the proposed Electric Vehicle Policy. "We are going to provide 100% exemption in Stamp Duty and Registration fee to the

companies. Also, companies who promise to invest in the electric vehicle sector within the first 2 years since the launch of EV policy will be provided land at a 50% subsidy by JIADA. 100% incentive for MSMEs on GST for 7 Years, whereas 9 and 13 Years for large and mega-scale industries. Additionally, we are proposing 100% exemption from vehicle registration fees and 100% exemption from road tax,” said Singhal.

CM Soren said that more incentive provisions will be added if the companies propose employment provisions for ST/SC communities.

“Since Independence, the biggest plants and units have been set up in Jharkhand only. A lot of opportunities have gone untapped. However, we want to change this scenario. The thought is to move forward and take you all with us,” said Soren. There is a big workforce available and is waiting for the opportunity, besides having abundant amenities in Jharkhand, he added.

Soren further added that a substantial part of the population is from SC/ST communities. If SC/ST people are employed, they will add more incentives to the policy, Soren said. He further said that the proposed Electric Vehicle policy has been presented and if they look towards future then Electric Vehicles are

the future vehicles where there are ample opportunities, he added.

The round table meeting was followed by focused B2G meetings with the top leadership from houses like Tata Group, Maruti Suzuki, Dalmia Cement, Honda Cars, Hyundai Motors, SAIL, NTPC, Vedanta & GAIL.

During the one on one meeting, the Dalmia cement group committed to invest Rs 500 Cr in the state along with others in multiple sectors such as automobiles and ESDM. Participants appreciated the upcoming JIIPP 2021 and committed to investments in Jharkhand.

The Department of Industries, Government of Jharkhand is hosting an Investors’ Meet to showcase the Jharkhand Industrial Investment Promotion Policy 2021 to prospective investors.