Lucknow diary

Banker Amit Kumar, besides auditing monumental meta-data of transactions and compile comprehensive reports on a daily basis, has a passion for mountaineering.

Published: 27th August 2021 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

Lucknow banker’s passion for the Himalayas
Banker Amit Kumar, besides auditing monumental meta-data of transactions and compile comprehensive reports on a daily basis, has a passion for mountaineering. Kumar (39), a Lucknow resident, has scaled several Himalayan ranges a number of times. This year, just two days before Independence Day, he climbed Mount Kun (7,077 meters), one of the highest peaks of the Himalayan range along the Line of Control in Ladakh. His next target is Mount Everest. Amit was part of a seven member team led by Baljeet Kaur, who returned to Lucknow on August 19. An alumnus of Patna University, Amit developed interest in trekking around 2017 after visiting Uttarakhand.

Realization curriculum to promote student happiness
To ensure happiness and peace to the budding academic minds, Uttar Pradesh government is set to introduce a ‘realization curriculum’, as a pilot project in at least 150 schools across 15 districts from academic session 2022-23. It has been renamed as ‘realization curriculum’ in UP and will be implemented in primary (from classes 1 to 5) schools initially. The contents will be finalised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) before textbooks are printed, said an officer. The curriculum will be implemented in Varanasi, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Siddharthnagar, Prayagraj, Amethi, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Moradabad, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Agra, Mathura, Jhansi and Chitrakoot from academic session 2022-23. 

Friday prayers to begin at Asafi mosque
After a hiatus of almost five months due to the second wave of Covid, Asafi mosque in Bada Imambara in Lucknow will come alive with the weekly Juma prayers on Friday. The announcement was made by Maulana Kalbe Jawwad who is Imam-e-Juma of the prayers. It was on March 19, 2020, that Jawwad had announced the suspension of Juma prayers at the mosque. Prayers had resumed just before the second Covid wave hit. The last of the prayers were held on April 9 this year. As of now, the government permits a group of not more than 50 at a place at one time.

Shaili’s mother recalls her dedication
Shaili Singh (17) of Jhansi bagged the silver medal in long jump at the ongoing World Athletics (Under-20) Championship in Nairobi on Sunday, bringing laurels to the country. Behind Shaili’s success is sheer hard work and unflinching support of her mother Vineeta, who worked tirelessly to see her daughter achieve her dream after her father deserted the family. Vineeta recalled how Shaili would practice in small farm in their backyard in Paricha village. She honed her sporting skills after being shifted to Anju Bobby Sports Federation in Bengaluru in 2018. Shaili was noticed by Anju during an inter-district national championship in Visakhapatnam, where she had made a national record in junior category by jumping 6.40 meters. 

namita bajpai
Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh namita.bajpai@newindianexpress

