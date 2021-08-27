Mayawati launches attack on Congress for defaming BSP in its booklet

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: While launching a broadside on Congress party for ‘defaming’ her party in a booklet released recently, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati claimed that she was fully fit to lead the party but whenever a successor would be appointed, he/she would be a Dalit.

The BSP chief was interacting with the media persons here on Friday.

Calling its condition precarious, Mayawati did not mince words in attacking the Congress party and claimed that it calls the paid crowd to its rallies. “Basically, the daily wagers are paid for the day and taken for the rally,” said Mayawati. She claimed that Congress was devoid of cadre and facing the paucity of candidates to contest elections in the states like Uttar Pradesh.

“They hardly get candidates to contest elections in UP. Be it Zila panchayat, block chairman or even assembly polls, Congress pays money to people to contest election on its ticket,” claimed Mayawati while addressing media persons.

With her party being busy preparing for the upcoming Assembly elections in UP and Uttarakhand early next year, Mayawati said that BSP was the only party that did not depend on donations from corporate houses and capitalists. “On the other, Congress takes financial assistance from corporate houses and in lieu of which they oblige the capitalists with Rajya Sabha seats,” added the BSP chief.

Mayawati claimed that her party gives tickets to those who could fight the elections on their own and were capable of increasing the clout of the party.

Reacting to the booklet issued by Congress, the BSP supremo advised it to focus on its own shortcoming instead of pointing out the weaknesses of other parties.

“Congress should put it own house in order rather than commenting on other parties,” said Mayawati. She added that the public would not believe Congress’s gimmick about other parties. “In Punjab, BSP and Akali Dal together preparing to ensure Congress ouster,” said the BSP chief.

When asked about her successor, Mayawati said that she was fully fit and that the party was not in the need of her successor. “In the future, if my heath will not support me, I will appoint my successor from among Dalits. However, at present, I am capable of taking care of my party,” averred the BSP chief.