Mehbooba cries foul after getting notice for violating COVID-19 norms during PDP rally

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government has served a notice to PDP chief and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for violating COVID-19 SOPs during the August 25 party rally in south Kashmir’s Shopian.

“It has come to our notice that PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had called a public gathering beyond the prescribed number and beyond the prescribed time in gross violation of COVID-19 SOPs in vogue. I am serving a notice to you under Section 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act (DMA) 2005 and you are directed to explain as to why action under the relevant sections of the DMA and the Indian Penal Code may not be initiated against you for violations of the Covid appropriate behavior and SOPs,” reads the notice served to Mehbooba by Executive Magistrate Ist Class, Tehsil Shopian.

On August 25, the PDP chief addressed the party workers and leaders in Shopian. It was attended by a large number of party workers and leaders during which Mehbooba demanded restoration of Articles 370 and 35A.

The PDP chief in her response to the official said it is strange and baffling that on the very same day, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha presided over a function attended by hundreds of people and that too indoors.

“If COVID is indeed why this workers' meeting was flagged in the first place, then why was not the same yardstick applied to the LG’s programme. COVID-19 virus does not discriminate but unfortunately it’s painfully obvious that this administration does. Your actions reek of bias and political space for those who disagree with the ruling party is deliberately being choked,” she stated.

Mehbooba alleged that since her release from detention, “a clear pattern has emerged in which my public interaction programmes and movement are intentionally thwarted, cancelled or prevented. Earlier, the excuse invoked was security restrictions and now COVID-19 has become the preferred alibi used by this administration."

She also alleged that in the past few months, there are multiple examples of other political parties that were not only allowed to hold conventions and political gatherings, but were in fact facilitated and encouraged by the administration.