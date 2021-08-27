STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Newcomers in BJP spoiled party's relationship with Shiv Sena, says Raut in attack on Rane

His remarks led to protests across the state and he was arrested from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra on Tuesday and later granted bail.

Published: 27th August 2021 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Taking aim at Union minister Narayan Rane, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that some "newcomers' in the BJP have spoiled the relationship between the two parties, which worked together for 25 years.

He also likened such elements to "Bangladeshi and Pakistani infiltrators, who disturb India's social harmony".

Earlier this week, Rane, who joined the BJP in 2019 and was inducted into the Union cabinet last month, sparked off a row with his remarks about slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.

His remarks led to protests across the state and he was arrested from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra on Tuesday and later granted bail.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said, "BJP and Shiv Sena had difference of opinion over some issues, but our relationship never turned bitter.

"The leaders, who joined the BJP in the last few years, have spoiled the relationship between the two parties. Their notoriety is similar to that of Bangladeshi and Pakistani infiltrators, who disturb our social harmony here (in India)."

"We (Sena and BJP) never attacked each other or did not have such bitter relationship.

The way Narayan Rane is acting, he is displaying animosity.

What kind of person the BJP has appointed to improve our relationship," Raut said sarcastically.

The Shiv Sena has worked with the BJP for 25 years, he added.

"We know that the relationship between late (Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray and Atalji as well as Advaniji was cordial.

The relationship between Prime minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is also cordial," Sena's Rajya Sabha member said.

Rane, who began his political career with the Shiv Sena, became the chief minister of Maharashtra in 1999 during the BJP-Sena government.

However, he was expelled from the Shiv Sena in July 2005 for "anti-party activities".

Rane then joined the Congress and left it in 2017.

After quitting the Congress, he launched the Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha in October 2017.

In 2018, he had declared support for the BJP and was elected to the Rajya Sabha on that party''s nomination.

In October 2019, he merged his party with the BJP.

He was made the Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) last month in the cabinet reshuffle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut BJP
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp