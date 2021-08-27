Patna to have world-class stadium, facility to host cricket, other sports

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Moin-ul-Haq stadium in Patna will be redeveloped as a world-class stadium with a capacity to facilitate at least 10 types of sports, including cricket in near future.

A new design of this stadium has been prepared by the Arts Culture and Youth department.

On Friday, the secretary of the department Bandana Preyashi made a virtual presentation before CM Nitish Kumar, the minister concerned AK Jha and other officials on the new design of the stadium.

Recently, Preyashi inspected the stadium with other officials to take stock of existing conditions.

According to an official release, the CM took all details on the stadium through video conferencing. He was also apprised of the details of the project, estimated budget, and the design's all salient and safety features.

As per the plan, the stadium will be able to host at least 10 different sports, including cricket.

A world-class drainage system would also be built to make the stadium all weather-ready.

"The stadium will have its own restaurant, hotel and parking slots along with all modern facilities of a world-class stadium", said an official communication.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was impressed by the design of the stadium and asked officials to visit Rajgir where another world-class stadium is under construction.

This stadium has so far hosted three one-day international matches with a sitting capacity of 25,000. It is now proposed to enhance its sitting capacity to 42,500.

Officials, who viewed the design through video conferencing, were chief secretary Tripurari Sharan, Principal Secretaries of CM Dipak Kumar and Chanchal Kumar, secretary Anupam Kumar and others.