STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab Congress leaders should act properly so that they are not misinterpreted: Harish Rawat

Rawat, who is the AICC in-charge of Punjab will meet Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday to discuss the ongoing turmoil in the party's state unit.

Published: 27th August 2021 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Harish Rawat

Former Uttrakhand CM Harish Rawat (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Friday said the leader of the party's Punjab unit should act in a manner so that they are not misinterpreted, which in turn may harm the party.

Rawat, who is the AICC in-charge of Punjab will meet Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday to discuss the ongoing turmoil in the party's state unit.

Briefing mediapersons, the Congress veteran said, "I will meet Sonia ji and Rahul ji tomorrow to apprise them about all the matter. Punjab leaders should act accordingly so that their actions and statements do not get misinterpreted. It will harm the party, especially Punjab Congress."

Asked about the controversial statement made by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisor Malwinder Singh Mali, Rawat said, "Whatever the advisor of Sidhu has said is totally unaccepted by Congress. Congress condemns the statements on Jammu and Kashmir or any sensitive issue that hurt the sentiments of the nation. He has clarified that his statements were his personal opinions not as an advisor."

Mali's alleged remarks stating Kashmir as a separate country had created a row of controversy.

Meanwhile, Rawat met the delegation of the 'Sidhu group' of the Congress' Punjab unit. The delegation included four ministers and three MLAs on Wednesday.

A section of Punjab Congress leaders raised a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and said the change should be made in the state if needed.

Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed Punjab Congress chief last month amid efforts by the party's central leadership to end factionalism in the state unit. The assembly elections in Punjab are due early next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harish Rawat Punjab Congress leaders Punjab election 2022
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp