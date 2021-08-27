STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC asks states to ensure private school education for Covid orphans this year

The states were directed to act in cohesion with Child Welfare Committees and District Education Officers while deliberating with private schools where these children are studying.

Published: 27th August 2021 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

classroom, school, teachers

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the state governments to ensure that the education of children, who became orphans after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, in private schools continue without disruption at least during the present academic year.

The court said the schools can be asked to waive fees or the states can bear half the fee for these children.

The states were directed to act in cohesion with Child Welfare Committees and District Education Officers while deliberating with private schools where these children are studying.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose passed this direction in the suo motu case taken to deal with the issue of children affected by Covid.

“State governments shall also take steps to ensure education of children who have lost their parents is not disrupted for this academic year. Identification of children who have lost both or one parent is a starting point to find out the needs of distressed children,” the bench said.

The judges underlined that delay in uploading information in the Bal Swaraj Portal of the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights would be detrimental to their interest.

The child body has told the court that more than 100,000 children lost one or both parents during the pandemic.

The affidavit by NCPCR stated 101,032 children were abandoned, became orphans or lost one of their parents between April 1, 2020 and August 23, 2021.

Of this, there were 8,161 orphans, 396 were abandoned and 92,475 lost one of their parents.

During the last hearing, West Bengal was pulled up for not presenting clear figures.

The present NCPCR affidavit showed West Bengal has 308 orphans and 6,270 who lost one parent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Supreme Court COVID Orphans
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp