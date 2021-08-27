Situation is evolving in Afghanistan; focus on evacuation of citizens, says India amidst rising tension

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Friday said a vast majority of its citizens who wished to return home from Afghanistan have been evacuated and it is carefully monitoring the situation in the neighbouring country.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India's focus has been to evacuate its citizens who are stranded in Afghanistan.

"We continue to monitor the situation very carefully. It is an evolving situation," he said at a media briefing.

Asked whether India will recognise a Taliban dispensation in Afghanistan, Bagchi said there is currently a lack of clarity or no clarity about any entity forming a government in Kabul.

"The situation on the ground is uncertain. The prime concern is the security and safety of the people. Currently, there is a lack of clarity or no clarity about any entity forming a government in Kabul," he said.

Bagchi said India is in touch with various parties regarding operating evacuation flights from Afghanistan.