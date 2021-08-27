STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tej Pratap Yadav gets a jolt as closest aide leaves him to join LJP(P) 

Soon after joining the LJP(P), Akash Yadav was appointed as national president of LJP(P) students wing.

Published: 27th August 2021 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: It is rightly said that politics is quite a game with no permanent enemies, and no permanent friends, only permanent interest.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, got a major jolt on Friday when Akash Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav’s closest political aide, joined the LJP (Paras faction). Soon after joining the LJP(P), Akash Yadav was appointed as national president of the LJP(P) students wing.

Earlier, Akash Yadav was removed unceremoniously from the post of state RJD students wing by state president Jagdanand Singh.

Tej Pratap Yadav had revolted against state president Jagdanand Singh equating him working as Hitler after Akash Yadav was removed from the post without a notice served to him.

Tej Pratap continued opposing the removal of Akash Yadav from his party. But instead of siding with Tej Prakash, Akash Yadav joined the LJP (Paras faction) on Friday in New Delhi.

Union Minister and Hajipur MP Pashupati Kumar Paras welcomed Akash Yadav trusting in his ability to take the LJP’s students wing to a new height.

Tej Pratap Yadav, sources said, felt dejected after he was informed about Akash Yadav’s joining the LJP (P).

Akash had created ripples in the RJD when he had put up a poster in which he was seen with Tej Pratap Yadav giving no place for the picture of Tejashwi Yadav before he was removed from the post.

