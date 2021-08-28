STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farm laws to benefit BJP's billionaire friends: Priyanka Gandhi

The Congress has been supporting the farmers' agitation against the three new farm laws and demanding their withdrawal.

Published: 28th August 2021 01:59 PM

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday alleged that the three farm laws were framed to benefit the BJP's billionaire friends.

Citing a report on Adani reducing apple procurement rates in Himachal Pradesh by Rs 16 which has led to a distress in the markets, she alleged this would happen if the right to decide rates of farmer's produce is given to "billionaire friends" of the ruling party.

"Why are the farmers opposing the three 'black' farm laws? Because if the right to decide the price and other things for crops grown by the hard work of farmers is given to BJP's billionaire friends, then this will happen," the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The black agriculture laws are for the benefit of BJP's billionaire friends," she added.

The Congress has been supporting the farmers' agitation against the three new farm laws and demanding their withdrawal.

