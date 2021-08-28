STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fit to lead, no succession for  now: Mayawati

Calling its condition precarious, Mayawati said Congress’ rallies were attended by crowd paid for attendance. “Congress is devoid of cadre and is facing a paucity of candidates.

Published: 28th August 2021 07:50 AM

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Launching a broadside on the Congress for ‘defaming’ her party in a recently-released booklet, BSP chief Mayawati claimed she was fully fit to lead the party, but whenever a successor would be appointed, he/she would be a Dalit. The BSP chief was interacting with the media persons here on Friday. 

Calling its condition precarious, Mayawati said Congress’ rallies were attended by crowd paid for attendance. “Congress is devoid of cadre and is facing a paucity of candidates. They hardly get candidates to contest elections in UP. Congress pays money to people to contest election on its ticket,” claimed Mayawati.

When asked about her successor, Mayawati said that she was fit. “In future, if my heath does not permit, I will appoint my successor from among Dalits. At present, I am capable of taking care of my party,” she said. 

