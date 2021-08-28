STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa reports 111 fresh coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

The new additions took the tally of infections to 1,73,717, death toll to 3,193.

Published: 28th August 2021 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

An healthcare worker in PPE kit treats COVID-19 patient at CWG COVID care center, in New Delhi

Representational image (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa on Saturday reported 111 new coronavirus positive cases and two fatalities while 92 patients recovered, a health department official said.

The new additions took the tally of infections to 1,73,717, death toll to 3,193 , and the recoveries to 1,69,572 in Goa, leaving the state with 952 active cases, the official said.

With 4,681 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Goa has gone up to 11,93,853, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,73,717, new cases 111, death toll 3,193, discharged 1,69,572, active cases 952, samples tested till date 11,93,853.

