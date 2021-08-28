Goa reports 111 fresh coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa on Saturday reported 111 new coronavirus positive cases and two fatalities while 92 patients recovered, a health department official said.

The new additions took the tally of infections to 1,73,717, death toll to 3,193 , and the recoveries to 1,69,572 in Goa, leaving the state with 952 active cases, the official said.

With 4,681 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Goa has gone up to 11,93,853, he added.

