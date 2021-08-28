STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISRO conducts hot test of Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System

The system performance met the test objectives and there was a close match with the pre-test predictions, Bengaluru-headquartered Indian Space Research Organisation said in a statement.

Published: 28th August 2021 09:01 PM

By PTI

BENGALURU: ISRO said it successfully conducted the first hot test of the System Demonstration Model (SDM) of the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System for a duration of 450 seconds at the test facility of Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.

The system performance met the test objectives and there was a close match with the pre-test predictions, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said in a statement.

Further, a series of hot tests are planned to simulate various mission conditions as well as off-nominal conditions, it said.

The Service Module (SM) is part of the Gaganyaan Orbital module and is located below the crew module and remains connected to it until re-entry, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) explained.

The SM Propulsion System consists of a unified bipropellant system consisting of five numbers of 440 N thrust engines and 16 numbers of 100 N Reaction Control system (RCS) thrusters with MON-3 and MMH as Oxidizer and Fuel respectively.

"The SDM, consisting of five numbers of 440 N engines and eight numbers of 100 N thrusters, was realised to qualify the propulsion system performance in ground. A new test facility is established at IPRC, Mahendragiri for testing the SDM (sic)", the statement added.

