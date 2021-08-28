STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jan Dhan initiative forever transformed India's development trajectory: PM Modi

Published: 28th August 2021 11:59 AM

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday lauded his government's 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana' as it completed seven years, saying the scheme, which facilitates the unbanked population to open a bank account, has forever transformed India's development trajectory.

It has ensured financial inclusion and a life of dignity as well as empowerment for countless Indians, Modi said, adding that the initiative has also boosted transparency.

"I would like to applaud the untiring efforts of all those who have worked to make PM Jan Dhan a success. Their efforts have ensured the people of India lead a better quality of life." he tweeted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted that 36.86 crore bank accounts out of the 43.04 crore opened under the programme are operative.

The government has said that financial inclusion of such a vast number of poor population has helped a number of welfare programmes, including cash transfer, in reaching their target population.

