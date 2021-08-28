Mekedatu project: TN moves SC to restrain Karnataka

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu has approached the Supreme Court seeking directions to restrain Karnataka from going ahead with any activity with regard to the proposed construction of a reservoir at Mekedatu across the Inter-State river Cauvery.

In its plea, the Tamil Nadu Government has argued that planning of the Mekadatu project by State of Karnataka with a capacity of 67.16 TMC ft. and generation of 400 MW power at a cost of about Rs. 9000 crores is in gross violation of the decision of Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.

“Karnataka will appropriate the waters to the maximum extent using the additional storage thereby, depriving the lower riparian State of its due share, which is the past experience of Tamil Nadu. Entire object and intendment of the final decision of the Tribunal as modified by this Hon’ble Court is to ensure that the pattern of the release of water to the downstream State to meet the irrigation interests are not jeopardized,” the plea stated.

It also stated that the proposed reservoir would result in impounding the flows generated in River Cauvery from the uncontrolled catchment of Kabini sub-basin downstream of Kabini reservoir, the catchment of Cauvery river downstream of KRS dam, uncontrolled flows from Shimsha, Arkavathy and Suvarnavathy sub-basins and various other small streams, which are the sources to ensure 177.25 TMC at Billigundlu.

“Any new scheme contemplated should be taken up only with the consent of the other basin States as they are vitally affected by the unilateral action of the upper riparian State. The proposed project would affect the flow of the river Cauvery and will severely affect the irrigation in Cauvery basin of TN,” the plea stated.